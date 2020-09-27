At sundown on Sunday, Jews around the world will usher in the year’s holiest day, Yom Kippur, or Day of Atonement. Marked by a total fast from food and drink for a 26-hour period, each and every Jew stands in judgement before God, repenting for past sins and making resolutions for the future. The coronavirus has complicated celebration of the holy day which is typically marked by full days in the synagogue, but many have been closed and others drastically reduced the number of worshipers. In Israel, frequent references are being made to the 1973 Yom Kippur War in terms of the nation balancing the religious observance against an existential threat. Israel’s two chief rabbis have signaled their support for full closure of synagogues if health officials determine it to be the correct course.

The Media Line wishes all of our readers who observe Yom Kippur an easy fast and a meaningful Day of Atonement.

