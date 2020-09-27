Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

Day of Atonement
An ultra-Orthodox man performs Kapparot on Thursday in Jerusalem’s Mea Shearim neighborhood. The ritual, undertaken each year just prior to Yom Kippur, symbolically transfers a person’s sins to the fowl. (Emmanuel Dunand/AFP via Getty Images)
Day of Atonement
Michael Friedson
09/27/2020

At sundown on Sunday, Jews around the world will usher in the year’s holiest day, Yom Kippur, or Day of Atonement. Marked by a total fast from food and drink for a 26-hour period, each and every Jew stands in judgement before God, repenting for past sins and making resolutions for the future. The coronavirus has complicated celebration of the holy day which is typically marked by full days in the synagogue, but many have been closed and others drastically reduced the number of worshipers. In Israel, frequent references are being made to the 1973 Yom Kippur War in terms of the nation balancing the religious observance against an existential threat. Israel’s two chief rabbis have signaled their support for full closure of synagogues if health officials determine it to be the correct course.

The Media Line wishes all of our readers who observe Yom Kippur an easy fast and a meaningful Day of Atonement.

Those wishing to make a charitable contribution in honor of the holy day can contribute to The Media Line’s educational programming through the following link: https://themedialine.org/donate/

 

