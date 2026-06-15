Daycare Subsidy Bill Fuels New Clash Over Haredi Draft Evasion

Dozens of extremist ultra-Orthodox protesters rallied Sunday night outside the Mevasseret Zion home of Supreme Court President Isaac Amit, protesting the arrest of a Haredi draft evader as Israel’s bitter fight over military service, state subsidies, and judicial authority keeps spilling from the Knesset into the street.

Police dispersed the demonstration after a short time, according to Israeli media reports. It was the latest protest targeting a senior court figure after rioters attacked the home of Deputy Supreme Court President Noam Sohlberg earlier this month, smashing windows and damaging property. Prosecutors have indicted four Beit Shemesh men over that incident.

The flashpoint is Israel’s unresolved Haredi draft crisis. Most Jewish Israeli men are required to serve in the Israel Defense Forces, while ultra-Orthodox men studying in yeshivas long received broad exemptions. The High Court ruled in 2024 that the state must begin drafting Haredi men, and an April 2026 ruling ordered personal financial sanctions against draft evaders, including loss of daycare subsidies, after-school funding, public transportation discounts, municipal tax discounts, and access to discounted housing programs.

Haredi parties have pushed back with legislation. One bill would restore daycare subsidies by tying eligibility to the mother’s status rather than the father’s, allowing families to receive assistance even if the father is considered a draft evader. Supporters, including United Torah Judaism lawmakers, argue children should not be punished for their fathers’ legal status. Deputy Minister of Communications Yisrael Eichler called the bill “an important ray of light” for thousands of families.

Opponents say the measure guts one of the only practical incentives for enlistment. Likud lawmaker Dan Illouz called it “a draft-bypass law intended to perpetuate the exemption and allow political horse-trading to keep funding the nonparticipation of tens of thousands of young men in the burden of service.”

Another proposal, Basic Law: Torah Study, would give Torah study constitutional status as a national value. Critics say it would help preserve benefits for non-serving yeshiva students and weaken equality before the draft. Opposition Leader Yair Lapid put it bluntly: “This is a law to finance draft evasion. It is not a law about Torah; it is a law about money.”