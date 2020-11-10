Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

Deadly Attack on Baghdad Kills 11
Damaged military gear is scattered on the ground at the site of an Islamic State group attack, a day earlier, on a unit of Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation Forces) in Mukaishefah, about 180 km (110 miles) north of the capital, on May 3, 2020. (Ahmad al-Rubaye/AFP via Getty Images)
Uri Cohen
11/10/2020

At least 11 people were killed and eight others were wounded on Monday in an attack on an Iraqi military post in Baghdad. According to local police, a group of unidentified gunmen in four vehicles opened fire on the soldiers posted on the outskirts of the capital, launching grenades and using automatic weapons. An initial statement released by the military called the assailants a “terrorist group” and reported that the soldiers that were gunned down were government-backed Sunni militiamen. Security officials later claimed the attackers were part of an ISIS cell active in the region. A citywide search was launched to locate the perpetrators. While deadly skirmishes between ISIS fighters and military forces aren’t rare in Iraq, an attack so close to the capital’s center with such a high number of casualties hasn’t occurred in months.

