Deadly Attacks Continue to Terrorize Kabul 
Security personnel investigate a damaged armored car at the site of multiple bomb blasts, killing four people, in Kabul on Feb.10, 2021. (Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Taliban
Kabul
Afghanistan
Afghan civil war

Deadly Attacks Continue to Terrorize Kabul 

Uri Cohen
02/10/2021

At least five government officials were killed on Tuesday in two separate assaults in the Afghan capital of Kabul, the latest in a series of terror attacks blamed on the insurgent Taliban movement. A group of unknown gunmen opened fire on a vehicle carrying government employees, killing four, while a roadside bomb on the other side of town killed the driver of a car belonging to Afghanistan’s ministry of foreign affairs. A Taliban spokesperson said Tuesday’s attacks “had nothing to do” with the Islamist organization, which is currently in talks with Kabul’s government over a power-sharing agreement. The group, which has terrorized civilians as it fights to regain power over Afghanistan, signed a pact with the United States last year, agreeing to enter negotiations with Kabul officials and cease hostilities in return for Washington’s full withdrawal of military forces. President Joe Biden is currently reviewing the deal, as the Doha peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government have so far proven unsuccessful.

