Deadly Methanol-Tainted Alcohol Kills 13 in Kuwait

Kuwaiti health officials are racing to contain a deadly wave of methanol poisoning linked to illicit alcohol, which has killed 13 people and left dozens more hospitalized since the weekend. The Ministry of Health said Wednesday that 63 patients have been treated since Saturday for symptoms ranging from vision loss to respiratory failure, all traced to locally produced liquor contaminated with the toxic chemical.

Authorities reported that 31 of the victims required ventilators, 51 underwent urgent kidney dialysis, and 21 have been left permanently blind or visually impaired. “All the poisoned individuals are of Asian nationalities,” the ministry said in a statement posted on X, adding that hospitals are on 24-hour alert and coordinating with other agencies to ensure urgent care.

A security source told Kuwait’s Al-Rai newspaper that a special police unit traced the outbreak to alcohol sold by Asian nationals in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh, a crowded district in Farwaniya Governorate. Ten suspects were arrested during raids on suspected distribution sites.

Kuwait maintains one of the strictest alcohol bans in the Gulf, with laws criminalizing the import, sale, or production of intoxicants. Those convicted of manufacturing or distributing alcohol for commercial purposes face prison sentences. Despite the prohibition, underground liquor networks operate in parts of the country, often producing poorly distilled alcohol that can be lethal when contaminated with methanol.

The ministry urged the public to report suspected cases immediately, warning that prompt treatment can be the difference between recovery and permanent disability—or death.