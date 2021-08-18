Death by Chocolate? Israel Confiscates Threatening Confection

Israeli Tax Authority officials on Monday seized a 23-ton shipment of chocolate bars at the Nitzana border crossing between Egypt and Israel. The chocolate was intended for delivery in the nearby Gaza Strip, where, Israeli security officials said, it would be sold by two companies – Al-Mutahidun Currency Exchange and Arab Al-Sin – to help finance Hamas terrorism. The companies both belong to the Shamlakh family and have been identified as fronts for Hamas. An Israeli official told the Ynet news outlet that “business dealings with these companies are illegal, and will lead to severe penalties against those involved.” Defense Minister Benny Gantz said in a statement, “Israel will continue to act to prevent Hamas from growing stronger. … We will continue to pursue terrorism’s funding no matter what form it takes.”