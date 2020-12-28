Death Toll Mounts in Severe Iranian Weather

A massive snowstorm over the weekend has killed at least 12 people in Iran, with seven others missing after their ship capsized near the Strait of Hormuz, as authorities have dealt with record-breaking wind gusts and rainfall over the past few days. On Sunday, the bodies of two mountain climbers were discovered in the Alborz mountain range north of Tehran, bringing the death toll to 12. The surprisingly early snowstorm caused two separate avalanches that buried close to 100 people, though 80 have been saved so far. At the same time, rescue teams were searching for survivors at the mouth of the Persian Gulf after an Iranian transport ship tipped from the stormy weather. Maritime officials confirmed to local news outlets that all seven crew members had fallen overboard, adding that “due to unfavorable weather conditions, it is not possible to search by air now.”