This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Death Toll Mounts in Severe Iranian Weather
Mount Damavand, Iran's highest mountain, in the Alborz mountain range, April 2004. (Hamed Khorramyar/Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Iran
snowstorm
severe weather
Persian Gulf
avalanches

Death Toll Mounts in Severe Iranian Weather

Uri Cohen
12/28/2020

A massive snowstorm over the weekend has killed at least 12 people in Iran, with seven others missing after their ship capsized near the Strait of Hormuz, as authorities have dealt with record-breaking wind gusts and rainfall over the past few days. On Sunday, the bodies of two mountain climbers were discovered in the Alborz mountain range north of Tehran, bringing the death toll to 12. The surprisingly early snowstorm caused two separate avalanches that buried close to 100 people, though 80 have been saved so far. At the same time, rescue teams were searching for survivors at the mouth of the Persian Gulf after an Iranian transport ship tipped from the stormy weather. Maritime officials confirmed to local news outlets that all seven crew members had fallen overboard, adding that “due to unfavorable weather conditions, it is not possible to search by air now.”

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.