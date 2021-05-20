Defend Press Freedom

Democrats Introduce Resolution Panning Israel
Rashida Tlaib at 2019 Michigan Democratic Party Spring State Convention. (WIkimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Gaza
U.S. arms sales
Israel
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Rashida Tlaib

Democrats Introduce Resolution Panning Israel

Uri Cohen
05/20/2021

Criticism over Israeli actions in Gaza among Democratic lawmakers increased on Wednesday as several House lawmakers headed by Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib introduced a resolution aimed at halting the recently approved $735 million sale of advanced arms to Israel. While the move remains largely symbolic, due to overwhelming support for the weapons deal in the House chamber and among Democratic leadership, Ocasio-Cortez insisted that Washington “should not be sending ‘direct attack’ weaponry… to prolong this violence” in Gaza. Tlaib, whose family lives in a West Bank village near Ramallah, last week accused Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu of war crimes for Jerusalem’s actions in Gaza. President Joe Biden and the vast majority of the members of the Democratic Party in Congress, however, while calling for a cease-fire in the latest fighting, have reiterated their unwavering support for Israel’s right to defend itself.

