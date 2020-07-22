Demonstrations Du Jour: Tuesday March Morphs Into Wednesday Obstruction

Israel’s nearly daily regimen of demonstrations continued into Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as thousands of its citizens again turned out to lend their voices to calls for Binyamin Netanyahu to resign. The dual message: dissatisfaction with his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and in particular its economic repercussions; and the corruption charges for which he is currently on trial. Observers have noted that both the size and intensity of the public rallies have grown during recent weeks. Crowds assembled outside the Prime Minister’s Residence and from there marched to the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, while many carried the now-familiar “crime minister” signs. About 30 protesters were arrested by the time the event broke up around midnight. Early Wednesday morning the crowd began to regroup and block intersections, their goal said to be to prevent legislators from arriving at the Knesset where later in the day they would be called on to vote for controversial legislation that would allow the executive branch of government to order regulations related to the fight against COVID-19 pandemic while sidestepping legislative oversight. The proposed law would allow the Knesset to vote on a measure only when the committee fails to act within a week. The legislature on Monday approved a controversial bill that allows the Shin Bet, Israel’s domestic security agency, to use cellphone technology to track citizens known to have come into contact with a coronavirus patient.