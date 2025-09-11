Dennis Prager on Charlie Kirk’s Assassination: ‘A World Without a Functioning Conscience’

In her interview-driven report, Felice Friedson sits with author and broadcaster Dennis Prager, who mourns his protégé Charlie Kirk and describes the killing as the product of “a world without a functioning conscience.” Prager says he is still in “the denial stage of mourning,” then sketches the public and private man: a 31-year-old organizer who built Turning Point USA into a youth-focused force; a campus debater whose mix of “knowledge and clarity” drew crowds and critics; and a friend who visited Prager during a months-long hospitalization, sharing a forthcoming book manuscript dedicated to his mentor and urging Shabbat observance for Jews and Christians. From Prager’s vantage point, the campus shooting is meant to silence a voice and intimidate others—not just a personal loss, but a warning shot at free expression.

The conversation ranges from geopolitics to hospitals and hallways. Prager calls Kirk one of the nation’s best defenders of America’s founding ideals—rooted, he says, in Jerusalem and Athens—and one of the few public figures to champion Israel and Jewish communities with fluency and heart. He argues that Taliban-era moral drift has seeped into university culture and that ideas need space to clash without fear of a gunman. There is candor, too, about grief at home: Prager recounts how staff crowded his room when Kirk arrived, and how his wife “sobbed uncontrollably” after the news.

Readers will find both tribute and test: a mentor’s lament, a movement’s crossroads, and a question about whether the internet can carry Kirk’s voice forward when some would prefer silence. For Prager’s full, unfiltered case—and the reporting that frames it—read the complete piece by Felice Friedson.