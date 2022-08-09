The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Despite ‘Fragile’ Truce, Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Remains, Requiring 2-state Solution, UN Envoy Tells Security Council
UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland, Jan. 26, 2021. (Daniela Penkova/UNSCO)
Mideast Daily News
Operation Breaking Dawn
Israel
Gaza Strip
Cease-fire
Tor Wennesland
two-state solution
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
UN Security Council

Despite ‘Fragile’ Truce, Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Remains, Requiring 2-state Solution, UN Envoy Tells Security Council

Steven Ganot
08/09/2022

Tor Wennesland, the UN’s special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, called on Monday for talks on a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Wennesland told the Security Council that the recent exchange of airstrikes and rocket-fire between Israeli military forces and Palestinian armed groups, primarily Islamic Jihad, was a deeply worrying escalation and that the cease-fire declared on Sunday night was fragile. While the de-escalation, facilitated by Egyptian mediation, prevented the outbreak of a full-scale war and facilitated the delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza on Monday, the roots of the conflict remain. “I want to make the council aware of the following: The cease-fire is fragile. Any resumption of hostilities will only have devastating consequences for Palestinians and Israelis and make any political progress elusive,” he told the Security Council. Wennesland called on the Israeli and Palestinian leadership, along with the international community, to return to meaningful negotiations toward a viable two-state solution. “Ultimately, the underlying drivers of this and previous escalations remain. These cycles of violence will only cease when we achieve a political resolution of the conflict that brings an end to the occupation and the realization of a two-state solution on the basis of the 1967 lines, in line with UN resolutions, international law, and previous agreements,” he said.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.