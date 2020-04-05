Despite Government Restrictions, Coronavirus Cases Surge in Israel

Israeli authorities on Sunday raised the confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the country to over 8,000, with the death toll approaching 50. It comes despite the implementation of government-imposed restrictions that over the past two weeks have significantly curtailed freedom of movement. Many are attributing the climb in confirmed infections to an increased rate of screening, although the Health Ministry has not reached its intended mark of 10,000 tests per day due to a lack of the necessary chemical reagents. Ultra-Orthodox communities appear to be the nation’s hardest hit, with critics contending that religious leaders failed to comprehend the severity of the crisis and turned a blind eye to the flouting of government guidelines. A top health official estimated that there could be 75,000 people infected in Bnei Brak – some 40% of all residents. Bnei Brak is an ultra-Orthodox suburb of 200,000 located just east of Tel Aviv. The government has ordered the enclave shuttered, a move being enforced by both police and the military.