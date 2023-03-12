Donate
Dinghy Sinks Off Southwest Turkey Coast, Leaving at Least 5 Migrants Dead
Migrants and refugees on a rubber boat receive life jackets during a rescue operation by the crew of the Topaz Responder, a rescue ship run by Maltese NGO 'Moas' and the Italian Red Cross, on November 4, 2016 off the coast of Libya. (Andreas Solaro/AFP/Getty Images)
Steven Ganot
03/12/2023

At least five African migrants drowned when their dinghy sank off the coast of southwest Turkey on Saturday, according to Turkish daily Hürriyet. The boat reportedly started taking on water at 6:20 am (0320 GMT) off the coast of the Didim district of Aydin province, prompting a response from the Turkish coastguard. Eleven people, including a child, were rescued.

Preliminary findings suggest that the migrants were brought to Didim by human traffickers before attempting to sail illegally to the Greek islands. The Aegean Sea has long been a popular route for migrants attempting to reach Europe via Turkey. In March 2016, a deal was signed between Turkey and the European Union to limit the flow of illegal immigration.

Turkey hosts over 4 million refugees and migrants and has been a key player in attempts to stem the flow of people seeking to enter Europe. Despite the deal with the EU, illegal immigration and human trafficking remain persistent problems in the region.

