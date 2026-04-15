Djibouti’s President Claims 6th Term as Regional Observers Praise Vote

Djibouti’s longtime leader, President Ismail Omar Guelleh, won a sixth term after Friday’s presidential election in the small but strategically vital Horn of Africa nation, with African Union and Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) observers saying the vote was peaceful and broadly in line with legal and international standards. Preliminary observer statements issued Sunday praised the mechanics of the poll, even as outside reporting has pointed to weak competition and opposition complaints in a country Guelleh has ruled since 1999.

The African Union said the election unfolded “in a calm and peaceful atmosphere,” adding that Djiboutians showed a commitment to stability and national cohesion despite regional strains. The bloc also said the opening, voting, and closing of the poll proceeded without incident and produced “a well-coordinated and credible electoral process in line with relevant international standards.” IGAD reached a similar conclusion, saying the presidential election was conducted “in a peaceful and orderly manner, which is the basis for a free, fair and credible election.”

Official results released Saturday by Djibouti’s Interior Ministry gave Guelleh 97.81% of the vote, far ahead of challenger Mohamed Farah Samatar, who received 2.19%. Guelleh, 78, was able to run again after lawmakers removed the presidential age limit last year. Major opposition groups stayed out of the race, arguing the system is stacked against them.

That matters well beyond Djibouti’s borders. The country sits at the Bab el-Mandeb gateway linking the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, one of the world’s most important shipping corridors. It hosts military bases for the US, China, France, and Japan, and its ports are a lifeline for neighboring Ethiopia. In a rough neighborhood, Djibouti’s election was calm. Whether it was genuinely competitive is another question.