Doctors in Saudi Arabia Separate Yemeni Conjoined Twins

Doctors in Saudi Arabia have separated conjoined twins that came to the kingdom for treatment from war-torn Yemen. Some 24 doctors, some specializing in pediatric neurosurgery, plastic surgery and anesthesia took part in the 15-hour-long, “four phase” operation, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday, calling it a “complicated” surgery. The baby boys, named Yussef and Yassin, were connected by several organs, according to the report. The surgery took place on the order of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, according to the agency. The agency reported last week that the king has ordered female Yemeni conjoined twins be transferred to Riyadh to determine if an operation to separate them can be performed.