You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
We're an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency.
We're counting on your support now to sustain our operations.

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Doha, Riyadh Set to Sign Agreement Ending Blockade
Mideast Daily News
Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani
Mohammed bin Salman
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Jared Kushner

Doha, Riyadh Set to Sign Agreement Ending Blockade

Uri Cohen
12/03/2020

The continuing Qatar crisis that began in June 2017 and has pitted major Gulf states against each other may be nearing conclusion, as White House senior adviser Jared Kushner continues his farewell tour of the region in a last-gasp effort to reconcile the bickering neighbors. According to a source who spoke with Al Jazeera, the Saudi and Qatari governments will soon sign a preliminary deal ending their part in the dispute, which erupted over three years ago when Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt imposed a blockade and embargo on Qatar, accusing it of fostering terrorism and cooperating with Iranian regional aggression. The remaining three nations have yet to signal their willingness to lift the sanctions on Doha. Kushner’s final tour included meetings with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh and with the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Doha.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.