Doha’s Decision-Makers Deliberate on Diplomatic Dialogues, Dose Distribution

Qatar on Monday kicked off its three-day Economic Forum 2021, which will bring together world leaders, diplomats, and leading businessmen to discuss “global leadership and strategies to support post-pandemic economic growth.” In his opening remarks, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani called the event “a springboard for a series of forums aimed at enriching the dialogue” on the world economy, and called on heads of state to work toward a “just and comprehensive distribution of the [coronavirus] vaccine.” The conference, which will be held virtually due to remaining COVID restrictions, will feature British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as well as several African premiers and over 100 other speakers. More than 2,000 CEOs, inspirational figures and decision-makers in the fields of finance, investment, technology, energy, education and climate will participate in workshops to identify opportunities and provide solutions to post-pandemic challenges from a Middle Eastern perspective.