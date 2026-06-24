Doron Almog Turns Grief Into a Call for Jewish Responsibility

Maayan Hoffman’s profile of Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog is not just a story about a retired Israeli commander with a documentary. It is a portrait of a man who has taken the worst blows life can deliver and turned them into a working philosophy: grief must become responsibility, and responsibility must become action.

The new film, From October 6 to October 7, follows Almog from the trauma of the Yom Kippur War to the catastrophe of October 7, 2023. His brother Eran was killed in the 1973 war. His son, also named Eran, lived with severe disabilities and died at 23. On October 7, six of Almog’s relatives on Kibbutz Kfar Aza were attacked; two were murdered, and four were kidnapped before being released 51 days later. For most people, that would be enough sorrow for several lifetimes. Almog has made it the raw material for service.

The film, directed by Sarit Ansapi and based on work by journalist and filmmaker Sima Kadmon, presents Almog’s life as a Jewish and Israeli story: repeated tragedy, followed by rebuilding. Almog tells The Media Line that hope is not a mood but a choice, and that pain must be pushed forward into deeds. That conviction shaped ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran, the rehabilitation village he founded for people with severe disabilities and named for his son.

Almog now leads the Jewish Agency for Israel, a role he calls the “prime minister of the Jewish people.” His message is direct: antisemitism and security threats are grave, but internal disunity may be the deeper danger. He argues that Jewish survival depends on mutual responsibility, restraint, love, and action—not slogans, speeches, or sentimental unity posters.

Hoffman captures Almog at the crossroads of family tragedy, national trauma, and Jewish purpose. His story is heavy, but it does not sink. It insists that rebuilding is not denial. It is the work.