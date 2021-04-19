Dozens of Casualties in Yet Another Egyptian Train Accident

At least 11 people died and nearly 100 were wounded on Sunday after four carriages in a train traveling in Egypt’s Qalyubia province north of Cairo derailed and slid off the tracks. The cause of the accident is still under investigation, Egypt’s National Railways said. It was the latest in a series of train accidents to hit the country in recent weeks. Earlier this week, 15 people were injured after a train derailed in the northern province of Minya al-Qamh. Just last month, at least 20 people were killed and nearly 200 were injured when two trains collided with one another 300 miles south of Cairo. In light of the rash of mishaps, Egypt’s transportation minister, Kamel al-Wazir, has faced calls to resign from many writing on social media. Al-Wazir has so far refused to step down, insisting there is still much work to be done to repair the nation’s crumbling rail infrastructure.