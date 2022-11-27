Dozens of Packages of Drugs Wash Up on Israel’s Beaches
Dozens of packages containing drugs washed up on several beaches in Israel from the north to the center of the country. The packages were found on Saturday along Israel’s Mediterranean shore, and another 40 of the packages were found floating in the sea off the beach in Tel Aviv. The packages appeared to contain hashish. It is not known where the packages of drugs came from, though it is possible they came from a failed drug smuggling operation.