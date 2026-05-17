Drone Strike Sparks Fire Outside UAE Nuclear Plant

A drone strike set fire to an electrical generator outside the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra region on Sunday, UAE authorities said, though officials reported no injuries, no radiation release, and no disruption to the plant’s critical safety systems.

The incident jolted the Gulf because Barakah is not just another power station. It is the UAE’s only nuclear plant, the first commercial nuclear power facility in the Arab world, and a centerpiece of the country’s long-term energy strategy. The plant, built with South Korean support, can supply roughly a quarter of the UAE’s electricity needs, making any security incident there a regional headline before the smoke even clears.

According to the Abu Dhabi Media Office, the blaze broke out in an external electrical generator outside the plant’s inner perimeter. Emergency crews responded, and authorities said radiological safety levels were not affected. The office said, “All precautionary measures have been taken, and further updates will be provided as they become available.”

The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation said the fire did not compromise the plant’s safety or the readiness of its essential systems. UAE-based reports said all units were operating normally after the incident.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the strike. The incident came during a tense period in the Gulf, with regional security already under pressure from the Iran conflict, threats to shipping near the Strait of Hormuz, and concerns that attacks on energy infrastructure could widen the crisis. AP reported that the UAE did not publicly blame any party in its initial statement, though suspicion quickly focused on Iran because of recent threats and regional hostilities.

The absence of radiation leakage will calm immediate fears. Still, the attack is a sharp reminder that in the Gulf’s new security environment, even nuclear-energy sites built for civilian power can find themselves dangerously close to the battlefield.