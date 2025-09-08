Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Druze Autonomy Push Tests Damascus and Redraws Local Power
Protesters in As-Suwayda, southern Syria, on Sept. 1, 2023. (Sam Hariri/AFP via Getty Images)

Druze Autonomy Push Tests Damascus and Redraws Local Power

Steven Ganot
09/08/2025

Syria’s Druze heartland has shifted from protest to a hard push for autonomy, Ahmad Qwaider and Jacob Wirtschafter report for The Media Line. Led by spiritual authority Hikmat al-Hajri, organizers in As-Suwayda are building a “National Guard” and demanding self-rule after bread lines, water scarcity, and rolling internet blackouts that residents say are meant to mute coverage. Damascus has answered with security reshuffles—installing Brig. Gen. Hussam al-Tahan—and by excluding As-Suwayda, Hasaka, and Raqqa from September’s parliamentary vote, citing security conditions.

July’s Druze–Bedouin clashes and Israeli airstrikes, which Israeli officials said deterred mass killings, split opinion inside the province. Some insist protection must come from community cohesion alone; others point to al-Hajri’s public thanks on Aug. 9, 2025, to Israel and President Donald Trump for what he called a “humanitarian intervention.” Along the Quneitra fence, locals describe new Israeli outposts as a creeping presence even as Israel signals readiness to shield Druze towns.

In the northeast, Ankara is pressing the Syrian Democratic Forces to fold into the Syrian army, while regime units conduct near-daily drills and claim to have foiled SDF infiltrations. From exile, Dr. Morhaf Ibrahim of the Alawites Association of the United States says minorities cannot survive a recentralized Syria; he argues for a federal or confederal model and notes the sharp decline in Christian numbers since 2011.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Under President Ahmed al-Sharaa, elections are postponed in swaths of the map and local factions run their own security—signs of a state pulling apart at the edges. Read Qwaider and Wirtschafter’s full report for the granular timeline, who is calling the shots in each arena, and what the next turn could mean for Syria’s minorities.

Mideast Daily News
Ahmed al-Sharaa
Hikmat al-Hajri
Hussam al-Tahan
Ihsan Aktas
Morhaf Ibrahim
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods