Druze Autonomy Push Tests Damascus and Redraws Local Power

Syria’s Druze heartland has shifted from protest to a hard push for autonomy, Ahmad Qwaider and Jacob Wirtschafter report for The Media Line. Led by spiritual authority Hikmat al-Hajri, organizers in As-Suwayda are building a “National Guard” and demanding self-rule after bread lines, water scarcity, and rolling internet blackouts that residents say are meant to mute coverage. Damascus has answered with security reshuffles—installing Brig. Gen. Hussam al-Tahan—and by excluding As-Suwayda, Hasaka, and Raqqa from September’s parliamentary vote, citing security conditions.

July’s Druze–Bedouin clashes and Israeli airstrikes, which Israeli officials said deterred mass killings, split opinion inside the province. Some insist protection must come from community cohesion alone; others point to al-Hajri’s public thanks on Aug. 9, 2025, to Israel and President Donald Trump for what he called a “humanitarian intervention.” Along the Quneitra fence, locals describe new Israeli outposts as a creeping presence even as Israel signals readiness to shield Druze towns.

In the northeast, Ankara is pressing the Syrian Democratic Forces to fold into the Syrian army, while regime units conduct near-daily drills and claim to have foiled SDF infiltrations. From exile, Dr. Morhaf Ibrahim of the Alawites Association of the United States says minorities cannot survive a recentralized Syria; he argues for a federal or confederal model and notes the sharp decline in Christian numbers since 2011.

Under President Ahmed al-Sharaa, elections are postponed in swaths of the map and local factions run their own security—signs of a state pulling apart at the edges. Read Qwaider and Wirtschafter’s full report for the granular timeline, who is calling the shots in each arena, and what the next turn could mean for Syria’s minorities.