Druze in Israel Say Their Future Lies With the Country, Not a Separate State

The Druze community in Israel remains committed to integration within the country and has rejected the idea of establishing an independent Druze state, despite discussions sparked by ongoing instability in Syria. In her latest article for The Media Line, Giorgia Valente explores the perspectives of Israeli Druze leaders who emphasize their loyalty to Israel while acknowledging deep ties to their Druze counterparts in Syria and Lebanon.

Israeli Druze have historically played an active role in national service, including the military. “From the time of Israel’s establishment, the Druze have been part of the country. We serve and contribute at every level,” said Col. (res.) Hamada Ganim, a former IDF commander. Entrepreneur and former security officer Eyal Ganim reinforced this sentiment, stating, “We are Druze by faith, Arab by culture, and Israeli by nationality. We are not interested in our own state.”

Meanwhile, the crisis in Syria has left the Druze community there in a vulnerable position, with growing concerns about their security. While reports indicate that Israel has offered aid, opinions remain divided on whether external intervention is the right approach. Some argue that the Druze should remain loyal to their respective nations, while others fear for their safety if Bashar Assad’s government collapses.

Valente’s article delves into the complex identity and political realities of the Druze in Israel and across the region. Read her full analysis and watch the video report to better understand the future of this unique community.