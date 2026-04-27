Druze Mark Annual Prophet Shuʿayb Pilgrimage in Northern Israel

Druze worshippers in Israel are marking Ziyarat al-Nabi Shuʿayb, the community’s central annual pilgrimage, from April 25 to 28 at the Nabi Shuʿayb shrine near Hittin, west of Tiberias, to honor the prophet identified in Druze tradition with Jethro, the father-in-law of Moses.

At the heart of the observance is the tomb complex believed by Druze to be the burial site of Prophet Shuʿayb, one of the most revered figures in the Druze faith. Religious elders, known as the uqqāl, lead prayers and discussions, while families from Druze towns in the Galilee and Mount Carmel gather for a pilgrimage that is both sacred rite and communal reunion.

Unlike Jewish or Muslim holidays tied to lunar calendars, the Nabi Shuʿayb pilgrimage is fixed on the Gregorian calendar. unfolds over four civil calendar days. The first day is traditionally more religious in character, while the remaining days draw broader participation from the community.

The pilgrimage reflects the Druze community’s distinctive place in Israel. Senior Israeli officials often attend events connected to the holiday or send greetings, and the state recognizes it as a Druze religious holiday. For many Druze citizens, the feast is a moment to honor religious inheritance, strengthen family ties, and gather around a shared identity that is usually guarded from outside view.

Druze communities in Lebanon and Syria also honor Prophet Shuʿayb, though the shrine near Hittin is the main pilgrimage site for Israel’s Druze. Cross-border participation is constrained by politics, borders, and security realities, so Druze outside Israel generally mark the occasion locally rather than traveling to the Galilee.

The Druze faith emerged in the 11th century in the Fatimid Caliphate and remains closed to converts. Its religious teachings are not publicly circulated in full, which makes Ziyarat al-Nabi Shuʿayb one of the few public windows into Druze spiritual life. Once a year, the quiet religion becomes visible—prayer by prayer, family by family, on a hillside above the Sea of Galilee.