Dubai was supposed to be finished. At least, that is what parts of the Western commentariat seemed eager to believe. In this sharp opinion piece, Dr. Kristian Alexander argues that the UAE has not collapsed under the pressure of regional war, missile threats, travel disruptions, and investor anxiety. Rather, it has shown something less dramatic but more meaningful: resilience.

Alexander takes aim at a familiar storyline. As the US-Israel war with Iran spilled into the Gulf, some outside observers treated every sign of stress in Dubai as proof that the UAE model was unraveling. Residents leaving temporarily became an “expat exodus.” Quieter restaurants and nervous tourists became symbols of social breakdown. Images of abandoned pets and disrupted business activity were turned into evidence that the city’s glittering success story was cracking for good.

The piece does not pretend the UAE was untouched. Missile and drone attacks, travel advisories, strained consumer confidence, and concerns around infrastructure and security all created real pressure. But Alexander draws a clean line between vulnerability and collapse. In his telling, much of the coverage confused short-term disruption with structural failure, often leaning on old assumptions about Dubai’s supposed artificiality and fragility.

The heart of the piece is a critique of selective skepticism. Negative portrayals of Dubai are often treated as authentic, while more balanced voices are dismissed as propaganda, self-interest, or forced optimism. Legal restrictions, visa rules, and wartime information controls are framed as uniquely Emirati flaws, even when similar state powers exist elsewhere or have clear security logic during active attacks.

Alexander’s larger point is that narratives can become traps. Once commentators decide that Dubai is doomed, every disruption becomes confirmation. Yet airports continued operating, businesses resumed activity, policymakers shifted toward recovery, and many departures proved temporary.

Readers should turn to the full piece for its broader warning about crisis coverage, media incentives, and the temptation to mistake a good headline for a good analysis. Alexander closes with a useful reminder: The real story may not be that Dubai survived a crisis, but that the certainty of those predicting its failure proved weaker than the city itself.