Dutch Aid, Lebanese Forces: $7.5 Million Bet on a Fragile Frontier

Lebanon and the Netherlands signed a defense cooperation pact in Beirut on Tuesday, with The Hague pledging $7.5 million to strengthen the Lebanese Army through training, capacity building, and tighter border control. Lebanese Defense Minister Michel Menassa and Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans formalized the agreement after meetings that also included Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency. The aim: help a force stretched by economic collapse and persistent security pressures on the country’s southern and eastern frontiers.

Officials said the package will finance courses, equipment support, and institutional upgrades, extending Dutch engagement that already includes participation in the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and post-2020 Beirut blast assistance. Brekelmans framed the funding as part of a broader Dutch investment in Lebanon’s stability and governance, and invited Aoun to visit the Netherlands. Menassa, pointing to years of partnership with European donors, credited Dutch support in UNIFIL’s area of operations and emergency response after the port explosion.

The diplomacy played out against a fragile quiet on the Israel-Lebanon frontier. A US- and French-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah has held since late November last year after months of cross-border fire linked to the war in Gaza. Even with the truce, Israel has conducted occasional strikes in Lebanon, saying it targets Hezbollah threats, while Beirut and several international organizations have called those actions violations of the deal and of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, the 2006 framework meant to separate armed forces and restore Lebanese state control in the south.

For European capitals wary of a relapse into conflict, shoring up the Lebanese Army remains a preferred bet: Bolster a national institution, keep UNIFIL’s buffer working, and give Beirut tools to police its borders while political negotiations grind forward.