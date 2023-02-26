Earthquake Death Toll in Turkey, Syria Tops 50,000 as Builders Arrested

The death toll in the deadly earthquake that struck Turkey near the border with Syria has risen past 50,000 in both countries, as the rebuilding process begins to move forward. Meanwhile, Turkey over the weekend arrested over 180 people suspected of corrupt building practices that led to the collapse of many buildings in the February 6 earthquake. More than 160,000 buildings containing 520,000 apartments collapsed or were severely damaged in Turkey, according to Reuters, and more than 600 people have been investigated in connection with collapsed buildings. Nearly 2 million people are currently homeless in the wake of the earthquake and its hundreds of aftershocks, several at very high magnitudes. Tenders and contracts for new housing projects in Turkey already have been issued, Reuters reported, citing an unnamed Turkish official. Over the weekend, news outlets reported that the death toll of over 50,000 is expected to rise, with bodies continuing to be discovered daily under the rubble of the collapsed buildings.