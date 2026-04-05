Easter Hope, Holiday Vigilance, and a Warning From Europe

To our Christian readers, we wish you a blessed and joyful Easter. May this holy day bring peace to your homes, renewal to your hearts, and confidence in the enduring promise of redemption. That spirit was echoed this weekend by President Donald Trump, who delivered an Easter message from the Oval Office in Washington on Saturday, speaking about the resurrection of Jesus and calling Easter “the most glorious miracle in all of time.” The Media Line’s report noted that the US president also linked the holiday to what he described as a wider revival of faith and religion in America.

That message of hope lands this year against a far darker backdrop. Giorgia Valente reports that Passover and Easter are unfolding as Jewish, Israeli, American, and other Western targets across Europe face a growing mix of sabotage, arson, intimidation, and opportunistic violence tied to the expanding US-Israel-Iran war. From Liège to London, a string of attacks on synagogues, Jewish schools, and community institutions has left security services on alert during one of the most symbolically sensitive moments on the religious calendar.

Valente shows that the danger is no longer confined to one lane. Experts interviewed in the article describe a hybrid threat environment in which Iran-linked networks, proxies, antisemitic attackers, and Islamic State-inspired extremists are all feeding the same atmosphere of fear. The concern is less about one dramatic, centrally directed strike than about smaller attacks, sleeper cells, online incitement, and deniable acts of violence designed to unsettle communities and muddy responsibility.

The recent pattern is concrete enough: an explosion at a synagogue in Liège, an arson attack in Rotterdam, damage to a Jewish school in Amsterdam, another antisemitic attack in Antwerp, and ambulances belonging to Hatzola Northwest set on fire in London. Belgium, Britain, and other European states have already responded by tightening protection around Jewish institutions and increasing patrols.

Near the end of her article, Valente adds a final warning: ISIS propagandists are also using the war to encourage attacks in the West, hoping to exploit chaos, anger, and the sense that security services are overstretched. Read the full article. It is a sharp and unsettling look at how a distant war is now pressing into Europe’s streets just as believers gather to celebrate faith, family, and renewal.