Economists Warn Israel’s Status Quo on Haredim Is Running Out of Time

Gabriel Colodro reports from Jerusalem on a debate that has moved well beyond the familiar arguments over religion, military draft exemptions, and coalition horse-trading. At the Eli Hurvitz Conference on Economy and Society, Israel’s ultra-Orthodox, or Haredi, question was presented as something more basic and more explosive: whether the country can afford its demographic future.

The numbers are not polite dinner conversation. Defense spending has climbed toward 8% of gross domestic product and roughly a quarter of the state budget. Haredim are projected to become a much larger share of draft-age Jewish Israelis. Many Haredi boys do not study the same core curriculum in math, English, and science as other Israelis; many Haredi men do not serve in the army; and male workforce participation remains a persistent concern.

Researchers and former officials at the conference framed the issue as a collision between demography, security, labor, and money. Gilad Cohen Kovacs of the Israel Democracy Institute estimated that subsidies supporting the current Haredi model amount to 35 billion to 37 billion shekels a year and could rise above 60 billion. Dr. Gilad Malach put part of the security burden gap at 15 billion shekels. Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, former Finance Ministry official Shaul Meridor, and Yisrael Beitenu Chairman Avigdor Liberman all described a system they say rewards nonparticipation while asking other Israelis to carry more of the military and tax burden.

The article also looks forward. Israel’s economy depends heavily on high-tech, artificial intelligence, advanced skills, and military manpower. Speakers warned that a growing population educated outside the core curriculum and largely exempt from service could strain not only the army but also the tax base and future workforce.

Read the full article; Colodro captures the moment when Israel’s Haredi debate stops being an argument about one sector and becomes a national balance-sheet problem. The question is no longer only who serves or who studies Torah. It is who pays, who works, who fights, and whether any government will change the math before the math changes Israel.