Efforts Continue to Secure Release of Israeli Couple Jailed in Turkey Accused of Being Spies

Israel sent an official from the foreign ministry to Istanbul to assist in efforts to help an Israeli couple jailed since Thursday for taking a photograph of the president’s palace in Istanbul. Foreign Ministry Consular Division head Rina Djerassi flew to Istanbul on Monday to help Israeli diplomats in Turkey. As of Monday afternoon, Turkey still had not allowed jailed Israeli tourists Mordy and Natali Oknin of Modiin in central Israel to receive a consular visit. A Turkish court ruled on Saturday that the couple, who are both bus drivers, should be remanded for at least 20 days and that they should remain in jail until their trial. Turkish prosecutors are deciding whether to charge the couple with espionage or with a lesser charge of harming the country’s national security. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has not spoken publicly about the arrest of the Israeli couple, nor has he sent a direct message to Israel, Israel’s Channel 12 news reported. The report cited unnamed sources familiar with the case as saying that the next 48 hours are critical for the case and that if the couple is not released in the next two days, they could spend many years in prison in Turkey. Israel reportedly has drawn up a list of incentives for Turkey if they release the couple. The couple reportedly were questioned at length on Saturday. They say they did not know that it was illegal to photograph the palace. Meanwhile, tourists including Israelis have been seen photographing the palace since the couple’s arrest with no repercussions. Israeli officials have asserted both to Turkey and in public that the couple does not work for any Israeli spy agency.