Egypt and Somalia Pledge Joint Push for Red Sea Security

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi met Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Cairo on Sunday to coordinate on security in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea, as Cairo warned against moves that could fracture Somalia and widen regional instability. The talks paired diplomacy with muscle: Egypt confirmed it intends to join the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia, while both leaders presented the relationship as a pillar for regional order.

In remarks after the meeting, el-Sisi said Egypt backs Somalia’s “unity, security and territorial integrity,” and he issued a direct warning about international recognition of breakaway territory. He renewed Egypt’s “categorical, unequivocal rejection of any measures that infringe upon Somalia’s unity, including the recognition of the independence of any part of its territory,” according to the Egyptian presidency. “Egypt will always remain a sincere partner and a steadfast supporter of Somalia,” el-Sisi said.

The timing matters. The Horn of Africa has become a high-stakes corridor where domestic conflicts, rival port deals, and outside powers collide. The Red Sea route is also a global shipping artery that has faced repeated security shocks in recent years, pushing regional states to frame coastal security as national security.

The immediate backdrop is Somaliland, the self-declared region that split from Somalia in 1991. Israel announced on December 26, 2025, that it would recognize Somaliland as an independent state, the first country to do so—an outcome Somalia rejects and a development Egypt has now publicly resisted.