Egypt Announces New Oil and Gas Finds To Lift Output, Curb Imports

Egypt’s Petroleum and Mineral Resources Ministry said Wednesday it made a string of October discoveries in the Western Desert and the Nile Delta that will add more than 5,000 barrels of oil and 42 million cubic feet of gas per day to national production. The finds were logged by joint ventures operating with the state and by international partners, and were confirmed in Cairo by Petroleum Minister Karim Badawi, who framed the push as a way to ease Egypt’s energy import bill and steady the economy.

Two onshore Nile Delta gas discoveries—one by Britain’s Harbour Energy and another by UAE-based Dana Gas—will deliver a combined 19 million cubic feet per day, the ministry said. In the Western Desert, new wells tied to Khalda Petroleum, Agiba Petroleum, Petrosannan Company and the state-owned General Petroleum Company are expected to flow roughly 5,400 barrels of oil and 23 million cubic feet of gas per day.

“These discoveries come as part of the ministry’s continuous efforts to reduce the burden of importing oil and gas on the national economy by boosting local production and adding new finds that help lower the import bill,” Badawi said.

Since July, Egypt has logged 18 oil and gas finds, 13 already onstream, totaling about 14,000 barrels of crude and condensates and 44 million cubic feet of gas per day, according to the ministry. The moves come as Egypt works to stabilize power supplies after rolling blackouts, revive liquefied natural gas exports when domestic demand allows, and attract fresh upstream investment following payment plans to international oil companies. Cairo has leaned on Western Desert brownfields and the Nile Delta to complement giant offshore plays such as Zohr, while maintaining energy and infrastructure coordination with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s economic team.