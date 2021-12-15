This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line led twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Egypt Calls for Federation in Cyprus, Rejecting Turkish-backed 2-State Solution
Mideast Daily News
Cyprus
Egypt
Turkey

Egypt Calls for Federation in Cyprus, Rejecting Turkish-backed 2-State Solution

Steven Ganot
12/15/2021

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Tuesday said a solution to the dispute in ethnically divided Cyprus must follow the UN-endorsed road map for reunification of the island in a federal framework, and be based on international law rather than promoting “aggressive activities or expansionist tendencies.” His remarks, seen as a direct rejection of Turkey’s call for a two-state solution to the dispute, came after he held talks with his Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides. The Cypriot foreign minister said that during the meeting, he expressed his “deep concern regarding Turkey’s increasingly revisionist and destabilizing foreign policy” in the region. Turkey invaded the island nation in 1974, following a coup, and carved out a Turkish Cypriot state, unrecognized by other countries, in the island’s north, where 35,000 Turkish troops are stationed. Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar has conditioned the revival of peace talks, which collapsed in the summer of 2017, on recognition of the Turkish Cypriot state.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.