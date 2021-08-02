Egypt Claims Large Death Toll Inflicted on Islamist Terrorists

Egypt on Sunday claimed it had killed 89 people who were “suspected of being part of the ISIS group in the northern Sinai.” An Egyptian spokesman said it was part of the intent to “pursue and defeat terrorist elements.” The army spokesman also read a list of arms that had been captured and destroyed during the fight against what are called “the takfiri” – a term used to identify extremist Islamist terrorists. The announcement said 13 terror tunnels were discovered and destroyed as were more than 400 improvised explosive devices.