Egypt Fires Up New Offshore Gas Field in Nile Delta Push

Egypt has quietly notched a new energy milestone, starting initial natural gas production from the offshore West Burullus field in the western Nile Delta, the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources announced on Saturday. The move, carried out with partner Cheiron Energy, is part of Cairo’s push to shore up domestic supplies and cut its gas import bill.

The first producing well at West Burullus is now tied into Egypt’s national gas grid, tested at roughly 45 million cubic feet per day. Two more wells are slated to join the system early next year, which officials say could lift total output from the field to around 75 million cubic feet per day.

West Burullus sits in a region that has become the backbone of Egypt’s gas sector. Over the past decade, discoveries in the Nile Delta and the nearby Zohr field in the Eastern Mediterranean turned the country from an energy struggler into a key supplier to regional markets, feeding liquefied natural gas export terminals and pipelines to neighbors, including Israel and Jordan.

Those gains have come under pressure, with rising domestic demand, currency woes, and periodic supply strains forcing Egypt to juggle between export ambitions and keeping the lights on at home. The petroleum ministry has responded by fast-tracking new developments like West Burullus and stepping up exploration rounds to attract foreign partners.

Officials say the latest startup fits a broader strategy: squeeze more gas out of existing acreage, reduce reliance on imported fuel, and keep Egypt positioned as a central energy hub in the Eastern Mediterranean at a time when Europe and other buyers are still hunting for stable non-Russian supplies.