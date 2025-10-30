Egypt Presses Diplomacy as UN Details Mass Killings After RSF Seizes El Fasher

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty met Sudanese Foreign Minister Mohieldin Salim in Cairo on Wednesday to coordinate responses after the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) captured El Fasher, the last Sudanese Armed Forces stronghold in Darfur, days earlier. The talks focused on how to stabilize the area and channel relief to civilians, with Cairo stressing support for Sudan’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity and pledging continued engagement to restore order through regional diplomacy.

The humanitarian picture worsened fast after the city fell. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said satellite analysis corroborated new evidence of mass killings in the 48 hours following the RSF takeover, including reports that more than 460 patients and companions were found slain in a maternity hospital. The World Health Organization has verified 185 attacks on health care since April 2023, with 1,204 deaths and 416 injuries among health workers and patients—figures that exclude the latest incidents. The International Organization for Migration reported that more than 36,000 people fled El Fasher between Sunday and Tuesday, while thousands remain stranded by insecurity and a lack of transport.

Relief agencies are shifting operations roughly 40 km west to Tawila, where displaced families crowd into overstretched sites lacking shelter, water, sanitation, and protection. To scale the response, UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher approved a $20 million allocation from the Central Emergency Response Fund for Sudan, on top of $27 million already released in 2025. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies reported five Sudanese Red Crescent volunteers killed and three missing during a food distribution in North Kordofan—bringing staff and volunteer deaths to 21 since the conflict began.

OCHA reiterated that civilians, aid workers, and medical personnel must be protected and urged all parties to halt hostilities, guarantee safe passage, and allow sustained access. The war, now in its third year, has killed tens of thousands, displaced millions, and pushed parts of Sudan toward famine.