Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Egypt, Qatar Hold First Meeting Since Embargo Lifted
Mideast Daily News
Egypt
Qatar
Blockade
embargo
Reconciliation

Egypt, Qatar Hold First Meeting Since Embargo Lifted

Uri Cohen
02/24/2021

Qatar on Tuesday continued its Mideast reconciliation tour, meeting with another country that has until recently boycotted it. Delegations from Doha and Cairo met in Kuwait, the first official diplomatic get together since the blockade on Qatar, put in place by Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in 2017, was lifted last month. The meeting comes after a similar one between Qatar and the Emirates just the previous day, and the remaining reunions with Bahrain and the Saudis are expected to soon follow. After severing ties with Doha three years ago for its support of Iranian aggression in the region, leaders of the five nations on January 5 held a summit in the Saudi city of AlUla, in which they abruptly agreed to bury the hatchet. The embargo on Qatar was lifted and trade, travel and diplomatic relations were restored, but not much else was revealed to the public as details of the understandings, as well as the reasons for the sudden about-face, remain shrouded in secrecy. The change in White House administrations is believed to have accelerated the Gulf détente, as regional powers like Riyadh and Cairo look to get on the new president’s good side.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.