Egypt To Restart Gas Supply to Factories After Israel-Iran Fighting Disrupts Flow

Factories in Egypt are about to get the gas they’ve been waiting for. Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said Wednesday that natural gas deliveries will restart on Friday, easing a supply crunch that hit during the recent fighting between Israel and Iran.

“Starting Friday morning, gas pumping will resume to a number of factories that were halted over the past days due to the shortage in gas supplies,” Madbouly told ministers at a cabinet meeting in New Alamein. He said the government remains focused on meeting energy needs to keep Egypt’s industrial engine running.

The shortage stemmed from the shutdown of Israel’s Leviathan gas field, a major source of regional exports. Leviathan was taken offline during Israel’s 12-day military campaign against Iranian nuclear and strategic targets, which began on June 13. Iran hit back with waves of missiles and drones. A ceasefire, brokered with help from the US, was reached on Tuesday.

To manage the disruption, Egypt activated an emergency energy plan, cutting gas to certain factories and switching power plants to diesel and fuel oil to maintain electricity output.

NewMed Energy, which operates Leviathan, said on Wednesday that the platform is coming back online and gas exports should resume shortly, offering much-needed relief to Egyptian industry already grappling with energy and currency woes.