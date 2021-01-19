This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Egypt, UAE Follow Saudi Example, Reconnect With Doha Via Air
A Qatar Airways plane (Jules Meulemans/Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Qatar
Doha
air travel
Egypt
United Arab Emirates

Egypt, UAE Follow Saudi Example, Reconnect With Doha Via Air

Uri Cohen
01/19/2021

The reconciliation of the Qatar crisis, announced earlier this month by all nations party to the conflict, took another major step forward on Monday as the United Arab Emirates and Egypt sent their first direct flights to Doha in nearly four years. The two commercial flights, which were reciprocated with a Qatari airliner making the opposite trip to Cairo later Monday, follow the first direct flights from Saudi Arabia to Doha begun last week. Over a quarter of a million Egyptian citizens living in Qatar were left stranded during the blockade set up in 2017 by Riyadh, Cairo, Abu Dhabi and Manama, unable to return to Egypt for over three years. The four Arab states accused Qatar of backing Iranian aggression and terrorism throughout the Middle East, and severed all economic and diplomatic ties. On January 5, in a summit held in Saudi Arabia and brokered by the United States and Kuwait, the sparring sides agreed to bury the hatchet and turn the page. The specifics of the deal have yet to be revealed.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.