Egypt Warns Nile Cooperation Has Limits as GERD Dispute Flares

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Water Minister Hani Sewilam said Wednesday in Cairo that Egypt wants cooperation across the Nile Basin, but will not accept arrangements that put the country’s water supply at risk—an escalation of diplomatic pressure tied to Ethiopia’s Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and the long-running dispute over how the project is filled and operated.

In a joint statement, the ministers criticized what they called “unilateral actions on the Nile,” signaling renewed objections to steps taken without consent from all countries that share the river. They argued that any new construction affecting the Nile must follow international law and be agreed upon by all riparian states.

Abdelatty reinforced the political stakes last week, calling water security an “existential” matter for Egypt’s population of more than 110 million and warning that Cairo will not recognize additional Nile dams absent a prior legal agreement.

The confrontation centers on the GERD, a massive hydroelectric project Ethiopia launched in 2011 on the Blue Nile, the river’s main tributary. Ethiopia sees the dam as a cornerstone for power generation and economic development. Egypt and Sudan, downstream, say the pace of filling and the rules for operating the dam during drought years could reduce flows and threaten drinking water, agriculture, and electricity production.

Trilateral negotiations among Egypt, Sudan, and Ethiopia have dragged on for years without a binding deal, despite repeated mediation efforts. Ethiopia began the dam’s official inauguration in September 2025, leaving core disputes unresolved as the region faces mounting climate and population pressures.