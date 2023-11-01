The Media Line
Egypt Welcomes Wounded Palestinians, Sends Aid Through Rafah Crossing
Ambulances from Egypt pass through Rafah border crossing to transport Palestinians seriously wounded in the Israel-Hamas war, November 1, 2023. (Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Egypt
Rafah crossing
wounded Palestinians
Humanitarian Aid
North Sinai

Egypt Welcomes Wounded Palestinians, Sends Aid Through Rafah Crossing

Steven Ganot
11/01/2023

Egypt began receiving wounded Palestinians from the embattled Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing on Wednesday, according to an anonymous security source. Five individuals have been transported to Arish Hospital in North Sinai Governorate, with a total of 81 expected to enter Egypt today in the first batch of medical transfers.

Additionally, approximately 500 foreign passport holders will cross into Egypt following the arrival of the wounded. Forty ambulances were dispatched through the Egyptian side of Rafah crossing to facilitate the transfer.

Egypt has prepared three locations in the cities of Arish and Sheikh Zuweid to accommodate the families of the wounded. Furthermore, eight hospitals in North Sinai and Cairo are on standby to treat the injured individuals.

Meanwhile, 70 humanitarian aid trucks crossed Rafah into Gaza earlier in the day. Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly inspected the Rafah crossing on Tuesday, overseeing the ongoing humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza.

