Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Egyptian Activist Alaa Abdel Fattah Ramps Up Hunger Strike Ahead of COP27
SIgns are displayed opposite the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office during a sit-in strike for jailed British-Egyptian activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah on October 30, 2022 in London, England. (Hollie Adams/Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News

Egyptian Activist Alaa Abdel Fattah Ramps Up Hunger Strike Ahead of COP27

The Media Line Staff
11/01/2022

Egyptian pro-democracy advocate Alaa Abdel Fattah, who has been in prison in Egypt on and off for most of the last decade, said he will launch a full hunger strike ahead of the United Nations climate summit, known as COP27, set to begin on Sunday in Sharm el-Sheikh. Egypt has been accused of hiding behind the upcoming conference to cover up its poor human rights record. Abdel Fattah has been on a partial hunger strike for the last 200 days, consuming “100 calories a day in the form of a spoon of honey and a drop of milk in tea,” according to his sister. Fattah, a leader in the 2011 revolution that led to the deposing of Hosni Mubarak, was sentenced in December – after spending nearly three years in pre-trial detention – to five years in prison, on charges of “spreading false news undermining national security.” Last year, Fattah’s family and his Egyptian lawyers accused prison authorities in Cairo’s Tora Prison of torturing him and denying him basic legal rights. COP 27 Civic Space, a coalition of groups working on human rights issues both within Egypt and in exile has over the last several months has circulated a petition calling for the release of political prisoners. It has highlighted some particular cases, including Fattah’s. Some 968 groups have signed on to the petition.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.