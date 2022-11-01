Egyptian Activist Alaa Abdel Fattah Ramps Up Hunger Strike Ahead of COP27

Egyptian pro-democracy advocate Alaa Abdel Fattah, who has been in prison in Egypt on and off for most of the last decade, said he will launch a full hunger strike ahead of the United Nations climate summit, known as COP27, set to begin on Sunday in Sharm el-Sheikh. Egypt has been accused of hiding behind the upcoming conference to cover up its poor human rights record. Abdel Fattah has been on a partial hunger strike for the last 200 days, consuming “100 calories a day in the form of a spoon of honey and a drop of milk in tea,” according to his sister. Fattah, a leader in the 2011 revolution that led to the deposing of Hosni Mubarak, was sentenced in December – after spending nearly three years in pre-trial detention – to five years in prison, on charges of “spreading false news undermining national security.” Last year, Fattah’s family and his Egyptian lawyers accused prison authorities in Cairo’s Tora Prison of torturing him and denying him basic legal rights. COP 27 Civic Space, a coalition of groups working on human rights issues both within Egypt and in exile has over the last several months has circulated a petition calling for the release of political prisoners. It has highlighted some particular cases, including Fattah’s. Some 968 groups have signed on to the petition.