Egyptian Delegation Travels to Tripoli, Sparking Hopes for Peace
Mideast Daily News
Libya
Egypt
Government of National Accord
Libyan National Army
Khalifa Haftar
Hulusi Akar

Uri Cohen
12/28/2020

For the first time in nearly six years, senior Egyptian officials on Sunday visited with members of the Government of National Accord in Tripoli, whose forces have been battling Egyptian-backed troops over control of war-torn Libya since 2014. The talks, held between Cairo’s deputy chief of the General Intelligence Service and the GNA’s interior minister and head of intelligence, come on the tails of the encouraging peace talks ongoing between the GNA and the Libyan National Army, based in eastern Libya, headed by General Khalifa Haftar and supported by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Russia. The three discussed “ways to support the ceasefire agreement,” and said the meeting was “fruitful and constructive.” The delegation from Cairo arrived a day after Hulusi Akar, defense minister for Turkey – which backs the GNA – met officials in Tripoli and threatened to respond to any provocation by the eastern forces. The United Nations has repeatedly asserted that involvement in Libya by Turkish, Russian, and Egyptian mercenaries, among others, since the toppling of ruler Moammar Gadhafi in 2011, has worsened the deadly conflict.

