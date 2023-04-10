Happy holidays!
Egyptian FM Urges End to Terrorism, Foreign Interference in Syria in Call With UN Envoy
Mideast Daily News
Egypt
Syria
terrorism
foreign interference
UN envoy
Sameh Shoukry
Geir Pedersen

Egyptian FM Urges End to Terrorism, Foreign Interference in Syria in Call With UN Envoy

Steven Ganot
04/10/2023

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Sunday called for an end to all forms of terrorism and foreign interference in Syria to restore the country’s security and stability. Shoukry made the remarks during a phone call with the United Nations Special Envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen. The minister also expressed Egypt’s full support for Pedersen’s efforts to achieve a comprehensive political settlement in Syria, in line with Security Council Resolution 2254.

The UN envoy thanked Egypt for its contribution and ongoing support in resolving the Syrian crisis. During the conversation, Shoukry and Pedersen also discussed ways to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people.

