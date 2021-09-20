Americans need to understand the Middle East
Egyptian Human Rights Record Becomes US Political Territory
Protestors and human right activists gather outside the National Assembly in Paris to protest against Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi's poor human rights record during his visit to France on December 8, 2020. (Alaattin Dogru/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Egypt
military aid
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi

Egyptian Human Rights Record Becomes US Political Territory

Michael Friedson
09/20/2021

Despite US President Joe Biden’s apparent intention to send a strong message to Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi that his human rights abuses are unacceptable to a vibrant American-Egyptian alliance, the blowback the US president is experiencing is coming from his own side of the aisle. The administration has just announced that it is withholding some $130 million in promised aid to Egypt in recognition of its continued incarceration and abuse of more than 60,000 political dissenters, disagreeing NGOs and critical journalists. At issue is a $300 million waiver for military expenses from which $170 million in security-related expenses will be allowed to flow with the remaining funding frozen. Democratic criticism is being led by Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) who argued that such a minor change to the overall aid package “sends the wrong message.” The Democrat’s Egypt Human Rights Caucus criticized President Biden, saying the intent of Congress was to withhold all $300 million unless el-Sisi releases his abusive grip.

