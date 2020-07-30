Egyptian President Signs Bill Barring Former Officers From Politics

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi signed into law a new measure banning retired military officials from entering politics without the military’s consent. The move, seen by many as an attempt to effectively remove any potential challenger to el-Sisi, expands the previous law, which only required active-duty officers to receive military approval before running for office. A statement released by the government explained that any former military official wishing to enter local or state politics will need to file a request, which will then be reviewed by the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces. The amendment also awards the Supreme Council the option to file its opinion on proposed bills regarding elections, political rights and any constitutional changes. El-Sisi, himself a former commander-in-chief of the Egyptian armed forces, rose to power following the 2013 military coup he helped orchestrate, unseating President Mohammed Morsi of the Muslim Brotherhood and installing Adly Mansour as interim president. In 2014, el-Sisi retired his post and ran for the presidency, which he won with 97% of the vote.