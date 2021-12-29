The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Egyptian Scientists Digitally Unwrap 3,500-Year-Old Royal Mummy
Royal mummy of Amenhotep I, the second pharaoh of the 18th dynasty, in April 2006, at Cairo Museum, Egypt. (Patrick Landmann/Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Egypt
mummy
Egyptian pharoah

Egyptian Scientists Digitally Unwrap 3,500-Year-Old Royal Mummy

Marcy Oster
12/29/2021

Egyptian scientists have digitally unwrapped a royal Egyptian mummy, which was too fragile to physically open. The scientists used 3D CT scanning to look inside the 3,500-year-old mummified remains of the Egyptian king, Pharaoh Amenhotep I, whose mummy was first found in 1881. It is the only mummy discovered in the 19th and 20th centuries that has never been opened. Using the non-invasive method allowed scientists to preserve the ornate wooden funerary mask and the garlands of flowers that framed it. According to the scans, Amenhotep I was the first pharaoh to be mummified with his arms crossed and the last not to have had his brain removed from his skull. He was also circumcised and had healthy teeth. Amenhotep I died at the age of 35 after ruling for 21 years. The research was published in the journal Frontiers in Medicine on Tuesday.

