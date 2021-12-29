Egyptian Scientists Digitally Unwrap 3,500-Year-Old Royal Mummy
Egyptian scientists have digitally unwrapped a royal Egyptian mummy, which was too fragile to physically open. The scientists used 3D CT scanning to look inside the 3,500-year-old mummified remains of the Egyptian king, Pharaoh Amenhotep I, whose mummy was first found in 1881. It is the only mummy discovered in the 19th and 20th centuries that has never been opened. Using the non-invasive method allowed scientists to preserve the ornate wooden funerary mask and the garlands of flowers that framed it. According to the scans, Amenhotep I was the first pharaoh to be mummified with his arms crossed and the last not to have had his brain removed from his skull. He was also circumcised and had healthy teeth. Amenhotep I died at the age of 35 after ruling for 21 years. The research was published in the journal Frontiers in Medicine on Tuesday.
The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.
We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.
Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line
Please support us with your generous contributions: