Egyptian Scientists Digitally Unwrap 3,500-Year-Old Royal Mummy

Egyptian scientists have digitally unwrapped a royal Egyptian mummy, which was too fragile to physically open. The scientists used 3D CT scanning to look inside the 3,500-year-old mummified remains of the Egyptian king, Pharaoh Amenhotep I, whose mummy was first found in 1881. It is the only mummy discovered in the 19th and 20th centuries that has never been opened. Using the non-invasive method allowed scientists to preserve the ornate wooden funerary mask and the garlands of flowers that framed it. According to the scans, Amenhotep I was the first pharaoh to be mummified with his arms crossed and the last not to have had his brain removed from his skull. He was also circumcised and had healthy teeth. Amenhotep I died at the age of 35 after ruling for 21 years. The research was published in the journal Frontiers in Medicine on Tuesday.