Egyptian, Syrian FMs Meet To Discuss Bilateral Relations, Political Settlement in Syria
Mideast Daily News
Syria
Egypt
Sameh Shoukry
Faisal Mekdad

Steven Ganot
04/02/2023

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry held talks on Saturday with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, who is visiting Cairo for the first time in more than a decade, according to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry. The two ministers discussed bilateral relations and means of advancing and promoting them, along with various regional and international issues of common concern.

Shoukry reiterated Egypt’s full support for efforts to achieve a comprehensive political settlement and national reconciliation in Syria. He said that reaching such a settlement would end foreign interference in Syrian affairs, guarantee the restoration of full security and stability of Syria, preserve its territorial integrity and sovereignty, protect its people’s resources, and eliminate all forms of terrorism. Additionally, he said, Syria’s political settlement would allow the voluntary and safe return of millions of Syrian refugees.

Mekdad expressed his country’s appreciation for Egypt’s supportive role over the past years, including Egypt’s humanitarian relief assistance following the devastating earthquake in Syria in February. He hoped for more Arab solidarity with Syria in order to overcome its crisis and restore its historical role in supporting Arab causes.

