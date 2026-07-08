Egypt’s Giant Octagon Headquarters Tests Israel’s Reading of Cairo’s Intentions

Keren Setton’s report opens with a building that is hard to ignore: Egypt’s newly inaugurated State Strategic Command Headquarters, known as the “Octagon,” a vast military and administrative complex rising in the New Administrative Capital east of Cairo. Built across a reported 22,000 acres, with eight octagonal outer buildings around two central command structures and about 50.5 million square feet of floor area, the project is meant to project command, control, crisis readiness, and national power on a scale far beyond an ordinary headquarters.

The question running through the piece is whether Israel should see this as a warning sign. The answer is neither simple nor soothing. Egypt and Israel remain bound by the 1979 peace treaty, shared border interests, security coordination in Sinai, and a mutual desire to avoid a military confrontation. Yet the relationship has grown colder since Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack triggered the war in Gaza. Cairo has sharpened its public rhetoric, pushed back hard against any suggestion that Palestinians from Gaza could be relocated to Sinai, and delayed normal ambassadorial arrangements with Israel.

Setton lets the tension breathe through competing expert voices. Lt. Col. (res.) Eli Dekel describes the relationship as “a cold war between the countries with no shots being fired,” pointing to Egyptian troop deployments, underground infrastructure, and missile stockpiles. Michael Harari, a former Israeli ambassador, takes a less alarmist view, arguing that both countries have strong reasons to preserve the treaty and that Israel should better understand Egypt’s fear of being drawn into Gaza’s Palestinian problem. Mariam Wahba adds a wider regional frame: Egypt is juggling Sudan, Libya, Ethiopia, domestic pressure, and its own ambitions.

The full article resists an easy answer. The Octagon is massive, symbolic, and impossible for Israel to ignore. But as Setton shows near the end, Egypt’s military rise does not automatically mean preparation for war, and the peace treaty may remain sturdier than the mistrust around it.