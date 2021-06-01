Defend Press Freedom

In honor of World Press Freedom Day on May 3rd, we hope you will consider supporting The Media Line this month.
The role of a free press has been at the foundation of democracies around the world for nearly 200 years.
Yet, in many countries, publications are censored and journalists put their lives at risk to report the truth.
A transparent and reliable press covering the important issues of the Middle East is needed more than ever.

The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Egypt’s Kamel Meets With Sinwar in Gaza
Egyptian General Intelligence Director Abbas Kamel (center left) meets Palestinian leader of Hamas Yahya Sinwar (center right) in Gaza City, May 31, 2021. (Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Egypt
Gaza Strip
Hamas
Cease-fire
prisoner exchange
Israel
Palestinian Authority
Abbas Kamel

Egypt’s Kamel Meets With Sinwar in Gaza

Uri Cohen
06/01/2021

Egypt’s General Intelligence Directorate chief Abbas Kamel continued his mediation tour between Israel and Hamas on Monday, visiting with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar after his Sunday sit-downs with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah. Kamel’s trip to Gaza is the first by an Egyptian intelligence chief in nearly 20 years and comes a week and a half after a Cairo-brokered cease-fire between Israel and Hamas ended 12 days of intense fighting in and around the tiny coastal enclave. The fragile truce has so far been upheld, and Egypt and the United States hope the coming weeks will see further understandings reached between the two sides. Following his meeting with Kamel, Sinwar touched on Israel’s demands for the release of its two civilians and the remains of two soldiers, held captive by Hamas for years, in return for allowing unessential supplies to enter the Gaza Strip. “There is a real chance for progress to be made” on the issue of prisoners swap, he said, hinting that Hamas would request over 1,100 of its operatives imprisoned in Israel in return.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.